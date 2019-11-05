Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in City were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in City by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in City by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

