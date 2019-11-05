Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $550.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

