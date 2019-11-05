Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EPD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 513,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4425 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

