Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 369 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,918,000 after purchasing an additional 710,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 772.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,958 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 52.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 361,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 5,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,336. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.