Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 601 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,983. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.