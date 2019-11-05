Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of HSTN stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Hansteen has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

