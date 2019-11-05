HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,015,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 236,489 shares.The stock last traded at $10.41 and had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.