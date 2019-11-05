Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,256 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.