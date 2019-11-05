Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €82.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.50 ($71.51).

ETR KRN opened at €57.65 ($67.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.40. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

