HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.11

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 2422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $169,476.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,541,963.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,233. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in HB Fuller by 19.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $144,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.