HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 576,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.31. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

