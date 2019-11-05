Head-To-Head Analysis: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) vs. Axonics Modulation Technologies (NYSE:AXNX)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Globus Medical alerts:

68.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $712.97 million 7.36 $156.47 million $1.67 31.69 Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 911.84 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -4.89

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 71.28%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.30% 13.29% 12.24% Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,515.61% -59.67% -38.00%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.