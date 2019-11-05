Head-To-Head Comparison: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) vs. Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Endurance International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endurance International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

FORESIGHT AUTON/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.82%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Endurance International Group.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -57.96% -53.71% Endurance International Group -0.82% 13.20% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Endurance International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$14.66 million N/A N/A Endurance International Group $1.15 billion 0.50 $4.53 million $0.03 130.67

Endurance International Group has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Summary

Endurance International Group beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

