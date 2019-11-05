Head-To-Head Review: Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) vs. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics N/A -83.00% -65.00% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -610.53% -280.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proteostasis Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,058.54%. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 531.58%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Seelos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics $2.84 million 14.76 -$61.83 million ($1.61) -0.51 Seelos Therapeutics $5.76 million 3.71 -$9.24 million N/A N/A

Seelos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study. It has a collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech, Inc. for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

