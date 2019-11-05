Head-To-Head Survey: Allergan (NYSE:AGN) & Horizon Therapeutics (NYSE:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Allergan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics 5.90% 30.33% 9.59% Allergan -54.25% 8.73% 5.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Allergan shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Allergan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allergan pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Horizon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Allergan pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Allergan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics $1.21 billion 4.62 -$74.19 million $1.83 16.34 Allergan $15.79 billion 3.72 -$5.10 billion $16.69 10.71

Horizon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allergan. Allergan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics and Allergan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Allergan 0 15 5 0 2.25

Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Allergan has a consensus price target of $175.16, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Horizon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics is more favorable than Allergan.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allergan has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats Allergan on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products. The company also offers breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. In addition, it develops medical and cosmetic treatments; therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other liver diseases; inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis and other autoimmune disorders; atopic dermatitis drug candidate; peri-ocular rings for extended drug delivery and reducing elevated intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients; and treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Further, the company develops RST-001, a novel gene therapy for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa; small molecule therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases; topical medicines for fat reduction; and delivery system and botulinum toxin-based prescription products. It has collaboration, option, and license agreement with Lyndra, Inc.; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. Allergan plc also has licensing agreements with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; MedImmune; and Heptares Therapeutics, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

