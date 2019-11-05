Head to Head Survey: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 11.13 $147.46 million $3.74 72.15 HubSpot $512.98 million 12.78 -$63.82 million ($1.02) -151.25

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 12.63% 11.51% 8.40% HubSpot -9.92% -7.93% -3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 HubSpot 0 7 15 0 2.68

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $268.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $198.72, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats HubSpot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

