HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Shares Up 8.1%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.70, 161,930 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 134,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHR. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $73,286,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $35,534,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $23,068,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $14,788,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $11,733,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

