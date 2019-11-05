HedgeTrade Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00008513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $229.51 million and $535,076.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,330,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

