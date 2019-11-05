HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.