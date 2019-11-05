Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

