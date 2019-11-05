Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY19 guidance to $3.41-3.47 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 196,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,532. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

