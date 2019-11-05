Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,055. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Henry Schein by 12,246.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

