Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,412. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.