Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 827,880 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $3,368,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $2,126,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

