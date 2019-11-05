Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $251,195.10. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 111,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.