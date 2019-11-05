Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,303. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $49,636.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,801.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,889.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

