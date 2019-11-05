Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,365. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.