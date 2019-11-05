Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.38.

HGV opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 128.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,763 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

