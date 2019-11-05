Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

HLT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. 14,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

