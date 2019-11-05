Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

FIXX stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $577.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,914 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

