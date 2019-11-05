Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.68. 4,290,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

