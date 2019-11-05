Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

HON traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

