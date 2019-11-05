Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,020. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 54.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 161.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.