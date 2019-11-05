Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Hostess Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.57-0.62 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

