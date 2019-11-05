Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.90. 84,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

