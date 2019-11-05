HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.56

Shares of HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

