Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,570. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 92.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

