Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $217.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

