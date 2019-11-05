Hudock Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,757 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 99.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.3% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 1,995,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,826. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

