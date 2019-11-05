Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

