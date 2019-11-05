Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

