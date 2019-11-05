Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE HCFT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCFT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

