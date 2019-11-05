Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, Mercatox and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.24 or 0.05900477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002309 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014379 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, BitMart, Upbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, Fatbtc, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

