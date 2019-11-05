Ibex Investors LLC Decreases Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,673 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in SpartanNash by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 11,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,990. The stock has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

