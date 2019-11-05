Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,174 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,174 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 106.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,602,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 825,756 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

BBBY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 417,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,486. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

