ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

