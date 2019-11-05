Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

FedEx stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,809. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

