Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 5,302 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,093.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $757.26 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,136.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

