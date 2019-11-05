IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. IDACORP has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 216.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 74,624 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

