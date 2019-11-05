IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. 5,064,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

